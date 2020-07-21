Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 1012 Hanover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
1012 Hanover Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 Hanover Drive
1012 Hanover Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1012 Hanover Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Hanover Drive have any available units?
1012 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
What amenities does 1012 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 1012 Hanover Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1012 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Hanover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 1012 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 1012 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Hanover Drive have a pool?
No, 1012 Hanover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Hanover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Hanover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Tyler, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Ennis, TX
Terrell, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Royse City, TX
Wylie, TX
Canton, TX
Athens, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Corsicana, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
DeSoto, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District