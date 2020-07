Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters ice maker Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed accessible business center carport concierge conference room courtyard fire pit game room internet cafe lobby nest technology pool table

Say hello to your high-end home at Elite 99 West. Our brand-new apartment community in Katy, Texas, is decked out with dazzling in-home extras and fabulous community amenities. Whether you choose a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, you'll soak up benefits like access to an ultramodern fitness center, an aqua lounge massage room, and beautiful jogging paths that wind around the nearby scenic lake. Your oasis in the suburbs is here at Elite 99 West. Call our professional team of leasing experts today to schedule your in-person tour of our apartment community.