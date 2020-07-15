Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park pool bbq/grill hot tub online portal accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center concierge e-payments package receiving

Tailored to accommodate modern living, Lodge @ 1550 is a beautiful place to call home. Our contemporary apartments for rent in Katy, Texas, are carefully crafted to uplift your day. The heart of your thoughtfully upgraded home is the chef-style kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Complete with a wood-burning fireplace and a private balcony or patio with lush and scenic views of the community, your new living space offers year-round warmth and coziness. If you're a pet-lover, enjoy everyday access to the onsite dog park and pet-friendly courtyards. For added appeal, our community grounds are home to a resort-inspired swimming pool with sundeck as well as a relaxing heated spa. Welcome home to Lodge @ 1550.