Lodge @ 1550

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $5.50/month; Pest control: $1.50/month; Statement fee: $2.90/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions apply. Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for additional details.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: In Patio Area