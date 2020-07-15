All apartments in Katy
Find more places like Lodge @ 1550.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
Lodge @ 1550
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Lodge @ 1550

1550 Katy Flewellen Rd · (281) 346-9722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1508 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. Aug 8

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lodge @ 1550.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
concierge
e-payments
package receiving
Tailored to accommodate modern living, Lodge @ 1550 is a beautiful place to call home. Our contemporary apartments for rent in Katy, Texas, are carefully crafted to uplift your day. The heart of your thoughtfully upgraded home is the chef-style kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Complete with a wood-burning fireplace and a private balcony or patio with lush and scenic views of the community, your new living space offers year-round warmth and coziness. If you're a pet-lover, enjoy everyday access to the onsite dog park and pet-friendly courtyards. For added appeal, our community grounds are home to a resort-inspired swimming pool with sundeck as well as a relaxing heated spa. Welcome home to Lodge @ 1550.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $5.50/month; Pest control: $1.50/month; Statement fee: $2.90/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions apply. Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for additional details.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: In Patio Area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lodge @ 1550 have any available units?
Lodge @ 1550 has 13 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lodge @ 1550 have?
Some of Lodge @ 1550's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lodge @ 1550 currently offering any rent specials?
Lodge @ 1550 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lodge @ 1550 pet-friendly?
Yes, Lodge @ 1550 is pet friendly.
Does Lodge @ 1550 offer parking?
Yes, Lodge @ 1550 offers parking.
Does Lodge @ 1550 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lodge @ 1550 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lodge @ 1550 have a pool?
Yes, Lodge @ 1550 has a pool.
Does Lodge @ 1550 have accessible units?
Yes, Lodge @ 1550 has accessible units.
Does Lodge @ 1550 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lodge @ 1550 has units with dishwashers.
Does Lodge @ 1550 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lodge @ 1550 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lodge @ 1550?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaty Apartments with Pool
Katy Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity