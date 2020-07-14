Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse courtyard

Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city. Our residents enjoy living near the most popular dining, shopping, recreation, and entertainment destinations in the area, along with easy access to major roads and highways, transportation hubs, major employers, and more. Our features and amenities are second to none, and our entire community has been designed to meet the growing demand for convenient upscale living in Katy. We offer everything from modern conveniences to polished surroundings, from first-rate additions to premium finishes and features all in a pet-friendly location.