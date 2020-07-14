All apartments in Katy
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
Broadstone Grand Parkway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Broadstone Grand Parkway

1111 Falcon Park Dr · (301) 281-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A1 - 3

$953

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A1 - 2

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A1 - 1

$992

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

C1 - 3

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath

C3 - 3

$1,429

2 Bed · 2 Bath

C1 - 1

$1,429

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

D1G - 1

$1,899

3 Bed · 2 Bath

D1G - 2

$1,927

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadstone Grand Parkway.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city. Our residents enjoy living near the most popular dining, shopping, recreation, and entertainment destinations in the area, along with easy access to major roads and highways, transportation hubs, major employers, and more. Our features and amenities are second to none, and our entire community has been designed to meet the growing demand for convenient upscale living in Katy. We offer everything from modern conveniences to polished surroundings, from first-rate additions to premium finishes and features all in a pet-friendly location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25/month, detached garage $80/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadstone Grand Parkway have any available units?
Broadstone Grand Parkway offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $953, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,899. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Broadstone Grand Parkway have?
Some of Broadstone Grand Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadstone Grand Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
Broadstone Grand Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadstone Grand Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadstone Grand Parkway is pet friendly.
Does Broadstone Grand Parkway offer parking?
Yes, Broadstone Grand Parkway offers parking.
Does Broadstone Grand Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadstone Grand Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadstone Grand Parkway have a pool?
Yes, Broadstone Grand Parkway has a pool.
Does Broadstone Grand Parkway have accessible units?
No, Broadstone Grand Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does Broadstone Grand Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, Broadstone Grand Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Broadstone Grand Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Broadstone Grand Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494

