Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool internet access yoga garage parking bbq/grill bocce court hot tub

Located just 30 minutes west of Houston near the intersection of I-10 and Grand Parkway, Olympus Grand Crossing features a stunning array of 12 unique and distinct floor plans, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms in size. No matter which layout you choose, you can look forward to Katy, TX apartments with high-end details such as wood-style flooring, plush bedroom carpeting, and gleaming quartz countertops. The whole community enjoys access to a resort-style pool, an off-leash dog park, and a car care center. Katy is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, featuring unbeatable access to many attractions including AMC Katy Mills and Main Event Entertainment. Take the next step towards an exciting new lifestyle. Call us to set up a tour to visit our inspiring apartments for rent in Katy today!