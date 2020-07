Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport

Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining. Ashley House offers residents incredible amenities such as a pristine resort-style swimming pool, a world-class 24 hour fitness facility, an indoor basketball court, a playground, gated access, and much more. This community is conveniently located near I-10 for quick access to Downtown Houston or to the Memorial and Galleria areas. Ashley House Apartments is a phenomenal value for the selective resident.