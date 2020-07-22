All apartments in Johnson County
Find more places like 1017 County Road 914A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson County, TX
/
1017 County Road 914A
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:00 PM

1017 County Road 914A

1017 County Road 914a · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1017 County Road 914a, Johnson County, TX 76028

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Adorable Farm House with 5 Acres for Rent - Property Id: 322917

2 Bedroom Home on 5 Acres with a detached 2 Car Garage, Barn and a 16 X 20 Shed with Electric. TONS Beautiful Oak Trees and JUST MINUTES from everything in Burleson.
Very Private location where you can enjoy the country life with the convenience of being so close to town and an easy commute to Downtown Fort Worth.

Pets are allowed pending the owners approval. Non-refundable fees and monthly fees will be required.
Horses and Cattle are also welcome!

Available for Showings in August and Available to Move in September.

*****Please don't do an application until you have been provided with a link to apply AFTER you have seen the home.
Applications are not viewed until after the showing and are non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1017-county-road-914a-burleson-tx/322917
Property Id 322917

(RLNE5970173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 County Road 914A have any available units?
1017 County Road 914A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, TX.
What amenities does 1017 County Road 914A have?
Some of 1017 County Road 914A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 County Road 914A currently offering any rent specials?
1017 County Road 914A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 County Road 914A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 County Road 914A is pet friendly.
Does 1017 County Road 914A offer parking?
Yes, 1017 County Road 914A offers parking.
Does 1017 County Road 914A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 County Road 914A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 County Road 914A have a pool?
No, 1017 County Road 914A does not have a pool.
Does 1017 County Road 914A have accessible units?
No, 1017 County Road 914A does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 County Road 914A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 County Road 914A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 County Road 914A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 County Road 914A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Cleburne Plaza
400 Phillips St
Cleburne, TX 76031
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300
Cleburne, TX 76033
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave
Cleburne, TX 76033
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave
Cleburne, TX 76033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXCleburne, TXMidlothian, TXWeatherford, TXEverman, TX
Cedar Hill, TXGranbury, TXBenbrook, TXAledo, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXWillow Park, TXDeSoto, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center