1017 County Road 914A

Available 09/01/20 Adorable Farm House with 5 Acres for Rent - Property Id: 322917



2 Bedroom Home on 5 Acres with a detached 2 Car Garage, Barn and a 16 X 20 Shed with Electric. TONS Beautiful Oak Trees and JUST MINUTES from everything in Burleson.

Very Private location where you can enjoy the country life with the convenience of being so close to town and an easy commute to Downtown Fort Worth.



Pets are allowed pending the owners approval. Non-refundable fees and monthly fees will be required.

Horses and Cattle are also welcome!



Available for Showings in August and Available to Move in September.



*****Please don't do an application until you have been provided with a link to apply AFTER you have seen the home.

Applications are not viewed until after the showing and are non-refundable.

