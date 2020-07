Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving parking coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments online portal

The Arbors of Cleburne apartment homes are spacious one and two-bedroom homes conveniently located in Cleburne, Texas. The Arbors feature a variety of floor plans designed with our residents’ active lifestyles in mind. Each one is pet-friendly, bright, and flexible, individualized by those who call The Arbors of Cleburne home. Swim in one of our two refreshing pools to take the edge off a long, hot day. Dallas/Fort Worth is nearby with the Chisholm Trail Parkway. Come see for yourself why The Arbors of Cleburne is top rated.