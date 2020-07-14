Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal all utils included walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

At Cleburne, our dedicated staff and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience! Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, a wide array of appliances and internet access. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with lush landscaping, a large playground area, a basketball court and so much more!



Outside of Fort Worth, our apartment community gives you the chance to relax in delightful Cleburne, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to several area schools, public transportation and the Imagination Station Museum. We are also close to some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Cleburne has to offer. No matter how you spend your days, Cleburne Plaza will always be happy to welcome you home!



We’d love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community in Cleburne, Texas.