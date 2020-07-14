All apartments in Cleburne
Cleburne Plaza
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Cleburne Plaza

400 Phillips St · (817) 641-9003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Phillips St, Cleburne, TX 76031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cleburne Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
all utils included
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
At Cleburne, our dedicated staff and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience! Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, a wide array of appliances and internet access. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with lush landscaping, a large playground area, a basketball court and so much more!

Outside of Fort Worth, our apartment community gives you the chance to relax in delightful Cleburne, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to several area schools, public transportation and the Imagination Station Museum. We are also close to some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Cleburne has to offer. No matter how you spend your days, Cleburne Plaza will always be happy to welcome you home!

We’d love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community in Cleburne, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single App fee: $40; Couple App fee: $75
Deposit: $200-$300
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cleburne Plaza have any available units?
Cleburne Plaza has 3 units available starting at $1,028 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cleburne Plaza have?
Some of Cleburne Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cleburne Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Cleburne Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cleburne Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Cleburne Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleburne.
Does Cleburne Plaza offer parking?
No, Cleburne Plaza does not offer parking.
Does Cleburne Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cleburne Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cleburne Plaza have a pool?
No, Cleburne Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Cleburne Plaza have accessible units?
No, Cleburne Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Cleburne Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Cleburne Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cleburne Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, Cleburne Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

