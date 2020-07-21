/
hood county
61 Apartments for rent in Hood County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
7 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1190 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3589 Legacy Circle
3589 Legacy Cir, Hood County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
767 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST Beautiful New 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment home for rent. 55 and over community. Custom cabinets. Granite Countertops. Ceramic tile. Walk-In Tile Shower. Vaulted ceilings. Attached garage. Maintenance free.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
725 N Houston Street
725 N Houston St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
Adorable apartment just a few blocks from historic downtown Granbury.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2176 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
115 W Doyle Street
115 W Doyle St, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Lake Front property that has been completely renovated and remodeled with all new Stainless Steele appliances, granite counters, and premium flooring. TWO covered patios that offer beautiful unencumbered views of Lake Granbury.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
817 Meadowlark Circle
817 Meadowlark Cir, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2286 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, half duplex with open living spaces and spacious bedrooms located just off 377 at 167. It also has two covered carport spaces and a small storage building on the south side of the property. Large fenced backyard.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3010 Weave Court
3010 Weave Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
New duplexes built just beyond Meander Estates. Nicely finished out. Open living, dining, kitchen downstairs. Master bedroom and bath also on first floor. Two bedrooms, bath and area to be used as second LR, office, or play area upstairs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6817 Westover Drive
6817 Westover Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1594 sqft
Nice 3-2-2 house with lots of trees in front and back yards. Backed up to Orchard. Formal LR and formal DR with den with fireplace. Double doors in Den area lead to tree covered patio.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1976 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3909 View Point Drive
3909 View Point Dr, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1794 sqft
GREAT HOME IN MOUNTAIN VIEW ESTATES SIT ON A FENCED ACEW , NICE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH A SITTING AREA IN MASTER BEDROOM, BIG BATHROOMS. ROCK BACK PATIO WITH ENOUGH ROOM FOR BIG GARDEN.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8505 Old Granbury Road
8505 Old Granbury Rd, Cresson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute and charming rock house built in 1932. House has a western charm. Recently remodeled. Large farm kitchen with appliances with a light and bright eating area. Living area has rustic wood floors and large fireplace. Two spacious bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6405 Sonora Drive
6405 Sonora Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
LEASE- 3-2-2+ BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN STYLE OPEN CONCEPT HOME IN GATED COUNTRY CLUB. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN DESK.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3208 Arrow Creek Drive
3208 Arrow Creek Dr, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1836 sqft
New construction on Acton side. 3 2.5 2. Master bedroom and bath room are downstairs along with a half bath. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Upgrades everywhere.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3205 Arrow Creek Drive
3205 Arrow Creek Dr, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1758 sqft
Brand new construction on the Ft Worth side of town in Acton. Open floorpan with upgraded tile floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Trane HVAC. Full sod and sprinkler system.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3214 White Horse Drive
3214 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2018 sqft
Spacious brand new construction in Acton. 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Wood look tile floors, upgraded granite countertops, Trane HVAC, Full sod and sprinkler system
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3502 Tomahawk Drive
3502 Tomahawk Dr, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1456 sqft
Practically brand new and in Immaculate condition double wide available for lease. Plenty of parking space with a carport and long drive way. Great fenced yard with a storage shed for yard equipment.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Teresa Court
1001 Teresa Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1223 sqft
Beautiful DUPLEX with small private back yard and charming front patio perfect for a couple of rocking chairs and greeting the neighbors. Located in very popular Heather Place subdivision just minutes from Highway 377, shopping and dining venues.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
206 Casas Del Sur Street
206 Casas del Sur St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1824 sqft
Nice, pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Laguna Tres that is conveniently located on the North side of Granbury close the the Historic Granbury Square, Weatherford and I-20.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5402 Water View Drive
5402 Water View Dr, Hood County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1478 sqft
Enjoy the view s of the Lake Granbury while living right across the street from the lake and neighborhood boat ramp. Roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large back yard and deck!
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Donley Street
116 Donley St, Tolar, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1182 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath duplex in the heart of Tolar. Nice details in the build such as vaulted ceilings in the living and primary rooms. Each room has good closet space. Schedule an appointment today!
