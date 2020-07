Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, upgraded home ready to move in. Open living/kitchen area. Large kitchen with great gas cook top. All appliances stay. Corner lot. Master down with double sinkd, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Office and 2nd bedroom on main floor. Large media roo, upstairs could be used as a bedroom. 3rd bedroom and full bath up. Beautiful wood laminate floors in many rooms. Open back yard. Great location near shopping and schools.