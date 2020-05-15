200 GOFORTH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Meticulously-groomed grounds, an abundance of amenities and elegant interior features are a few of the many things you have to look forward to when you move into this amazing community. The surroundings are fantastic as well! Live close to museums, parks, award-winning schools, shops and restaurants. The great location puts you away from the hustle and bustle of big city life yet close enough to all the conveniences you need.



On-site amenities include a cyber caf gourmet coffee bar, TV lounge, shuffleboard, resort-style pool with cabanas, fitness center, outdoor fireplace, clubhouse and fenced pet park.

