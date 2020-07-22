144 Coach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

GIANT YARD. Almost 1/2 acre lot provides plenty of space for the kids, pets, gardens and more! The spacious 2588 square foot interior allows for everyone to have a little privacy. The home boasts 4 LARGE bedrooms and 2 baths. It features an open floor plan, double vanity in master along with his and hers closets, gas fireplace, tile throughout main areas, and a huge yard!Kitchen has lots of cabinet/storage space and is open to the dining room and living room. Beautiful arched stone surrounds the range. Huge Living room for entertaining. Master includes a garden tub! All secondary bedroom are larger than normal with large closets. What can I say about the yard?Beautiful landscaping. You will basically have half the block. Plenty of space to have BBQ's, and to entertain. There are also community amenities including a pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, bike/jogging trails, Elementary School and much more. Come and see this rental!!! You will love all the space, and the neighborhood.