Hays County, TX
144 Coach Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

144 Coach Drive

144 Coach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 Coach Drive, Hays County, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GIANT YARD. Almost 1/2 acre lot provides plenty of space for the kids, pets, gardens and more! The spacious 2588 square foot interior allows for everyone to have a little privacy. The home boasts 4 LARGE bedrooms and 2 baths. It features an open floor plan, double vanity in master along with his and hers closets, gas fireplace, tile throughout main areas, and a huge yard!Kitchen has lots of cabinet/storage space and is open to the dining room and living room. Beautiful arched stone surrounds the range. Huge Living room for entertaining. Master includes a garden tub! All secondary bedroom are larger than normal with large closets. What can I say about the yard?Beautiful landscaping. You will basically have half the block. Plenty of space to have BBQ's, and to entertain. There are also community amenities including a pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, bike/jogging trails, Elementary School and much more. Come and see this rental!!! You will love all the space, and the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Coach Drive have any available units?
144 Coach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 144 Coach Drive have?
Some of 144 Coach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Coach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 Coach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Coach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Coach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 144 Coach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 144 Coach Drive offers parking.
Does 144 Coach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Coach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Coach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 144 Coach Drive has a pool.
Does 144 Coach Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 Coach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Coach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Coach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Coach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Coach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
