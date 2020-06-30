All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:34 PM

931 Red Rock Canyon Drive

931 Red Rock Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

931 Red Rock Canyon Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful 4/2/2 home with pool and private patio in Katy. No carpet throughout entire home. Galley kitchen, breakfast area, and fireplace in living room. Master has great walk in closet and 3 good size secondary bedrooms. Call today to schedule a viewing.Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive have any available units?
931 Red Rock Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive have?
Some of 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
931 Red Rock Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 Red Rock Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
