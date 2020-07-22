8314 Misty Mountain Trail Lane, Harris County, TX 77389
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Great Location !!Beautiful house for rent. 4bed, 3.5 baths. 2 garages. Granite countertops. GE appliances, the refrigerator will be included. Iron staircase, gas cooktop, high ceiling. Master bedroom down, sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
