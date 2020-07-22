All apartments in Harris County
614 Sancroft Court
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

614 Sancroft Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

614 Sancroft Court, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2872 sq. ft. home in Richmond, Tx! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with tons of cabinets, lots of granite counter space and breakfast area. Opens to cozy living room with soaring ceilings. Formal living or dining area. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Sancroft Court have any available units?
614 Sancroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 614 Sancroft Court have?
Some of 614 Sancroft Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Sancroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
614 Sancroft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Sancroft Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Sancroft Court is pet friendly.
Does 614 Sancroft Court offer parking?
No, 614 Sancroft Court does not offer parking.
Does 614 Sancroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Sancroft Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Sancroft Court have a pool?
Yes, 614 Sancroft Court has a pool.
Does 614 Sancroft Court have accessible units?
No, 614 Sancroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Sancroft Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Sancroft Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Sancroft Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Sancroft Court does not have units with air conditioning.
