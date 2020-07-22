614 Sancroft Court

Amenities

Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2872 sq. ft. home in Richmond, Tx! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with tons of cabinets, lots of granite counter space and breakfast area. Opens to cozy living room with soaring ceilings. Formal living or dining area. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.