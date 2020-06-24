5710 Wynberry Dr.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Concord Bridge. The home features Tile flooring through the first floor with neutral paint throughout and granite counters in the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances. All bedroom upstairs have carpet flooring. Easy access to Beltway 8 and 290.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE3967990)