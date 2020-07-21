All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:28 PM

16222 Morningbrook Drive

16222 Morningbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16222 Morningbrook Drive, Harris County, TX 77379
Champion Forest

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located on large 18,000 sq/ft lot in highly desirable Champion Forest that has Never Flooded. Extensive list of updates that includes new Samsung Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel Appliances, new tile and carpeting throughout house, completely repainted, granite counter tops, and so much more. Two bedrooms and two baths downstairs, 42" cabinetry and spacious dual pantries in remodeled kitchen including double sided fireplaces in the family room as well as master suite make this home great for entertaining and living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16222 Morningbrook Drive have any available units?
16222 Morningbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16222 Morningbrook Drive have?
Some of 16222 Morningbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16222 Morningbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16222 Morningbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16222 Morningbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16222 Morningbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16222 Morningbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16222 Morningbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 16222 Morningbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16222 Morningbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16222 Morningbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 16222 Morningbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16222 Morningbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 16222 Morningbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16222 Morningbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16222 Morningbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16222 Morningbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16222 Morningbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
