All apartments in Webster
Find more places like The Gateway at Ellington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Webster, TX
/
The Gateway at Ellington
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Gateway at Ellington

15603 Gulf Fwy · (281) 357-9678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Webster
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15603 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-1302 · Avail. Aug 12

$807

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 25-2501 · Avail. now

$807

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 16-1607 · Avail. Jul 30

$807

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

See 34+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1111 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,047

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 12-1206 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,047

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 26-2602 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gateway at Ellington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
New Owners, New Management, & Newly Renovated Homes! Enjoy NEW black appliances, NEW custom cabinets, NEW counters in kitchen & bath, NEW two tone paint, NEW wood plank flooring!

Whether you enjoy taking a dip in the pool after work, or lounging on the sundeck on the weekends, we’ve got you covered. Upscale living at an affordable price.

The abundance of living space, fully equipped kitchens, lush landscaping and sparkling pools are all yours to enjoy when you make Gateway at Ellington your home.
Our professional and friendly leasing staff would be delighted to show you around.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $150-$250
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gateway at Ellington have any available units?
The Gateway at Ellington has 43 units available starting at $807 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gateway at Ellington have?
Some of The Gateway at Ellington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gateway at Ellington currently offering any rent specials?
The Gateway at Ellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gateway at Ellington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gateway at Ellington is pet friendly.
Does The Gateway at Ellington offer parking?
Yes, The Gateway at Ellington offers parking.
Does The Gateway at Ellington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gateway at Ellington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gateway at Ellington have a pool?
Yes, The Gateway at Ellington has a pool.
Does The Gateway at Ellington have accessible units?
Yes, The Gateway at Ellington has accessible units.
Does The Gateway at Ellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gateway at Ellington has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Gateway at Ellington?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln
Webster, TX 77598
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528
Webster, TX 77598
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St
Webster, TX 77598
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy
Webster, TX 77598
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
Century Edgewater
200 Water St
Webster, TX 77598

Similar Pages

Webster 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWebster 2 Bedroom Apartments
Webster Apartments with PoolsWebster Dog Friendly Apartments
Webster Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXRichmond, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXAlvin, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity