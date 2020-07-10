The Gateway at Ellington

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet

New Owners, New Management, & Newly Renovated Homes! Enjoy NEW black appliances, NEW custom cabinets, NEW counters in kitchen & bath, NEW two tone paint, NEW wood plank flooring!



Whether you enjoy taking a dip in the pool after work, or lounging on the sundeck on the weekends, we’ve got you covered. Upscale living at an affordable price.



The abundance of living space, fully equipped kitchens, lush landscaping and sparkling pools are all yours to enjoy when you make Gateway at Ellington your home.

Our professional and friendly leasing staff would be delighted to show you around.