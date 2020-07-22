All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:43 PM

13311 Ravensway Drive

13311 Ravensway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13311 Ravensway Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This delightful home has two story family room! Light, bright and airy! Nicely updated throughout! Architectural interest can be found throughout this quaint home! Great location! Enjoyable backyard space! Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Ravensway Drive have any available units?
13311 Ravensway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 13311 Ravensway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Ravensway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Ravensway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13311 Ravensway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13311 Ravensway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13311 Ravensway Drive offers parking.
Does 13311 Ravensway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Ravensway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Ravensway Drive have a pool?
No, 13311 Ravensway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Ravensway Drive have accessible units?
No, 13311 Ravensway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Ravensway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Ravensway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13311 Ravensway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13311 Ravensway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
