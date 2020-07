Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage dog grooming area fire pit internet access online portal

Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas. Our luxury studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with your lifestyle in mind. Each apartment home features lavish interiors with stainless steel appliances, faux-wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and expansive storage. We know that there is more to your life than your home, which is why we’ve focused on building amenities that fit your unique needs. Run your business or passion project from our stunning clubhouse, complete with a full-service business center and reservable club room. Work on your PR in our state-of-the art fitness center, and relax afterward in our resort-style swimming pool with outdoor dining and BBQ lounge. Did we mention we even have a bicycle repair shop? At The Grand on Beach, we’ve thou