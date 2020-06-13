Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
31 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$683
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fossil
26 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairway Bend
18 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Summerfields
18 Units Available
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holiday West
13 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
87 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
10 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
41 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
Northbrook
26 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
$
20 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fairway Bend
49 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Harmony Hills
13 Units Available
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Fairway Bend
37 Units Available
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
John T. White
17 Units Available
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1024 sqft
This property is only moments from Eastchase Market and the AMC theater, but Dallas and Fort Worth are also easily accessible. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplace and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Haltom City, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Haltom City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

