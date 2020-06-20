5732 MacDougall Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

"Haltom City Texas Homes For Rent" - Three Bedroom, Two Bath home with two living areas. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Updated fixtures through out, new laminate wood plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Large back yard with a covered patio. Birdville ISD



www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



(RLNE5143878)