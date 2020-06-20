All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

5732 MacDougall Dr

5732 Mac Dougall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5732 Mac Dougall Drive, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
"Haltom City Texas Homes For Rent" - Three Bedroom, Two Bath home with two living areas. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Updated fixtures through out, new laminate wood plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Large back yard with a covered patio. Birdville ISD

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE5143878)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 MacDougall Dr have any available units?
5732 MacDougall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5732 MacDougall Dr have?
Some of 5732 MacDougall Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 MacDougall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5732 MacDougall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 MacDougall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5732 MacDougall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5732 MacDougall Dr offer parking?
No, 5732 MacDougall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5732 MacDougall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 MacDougall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 MacDougall Dr have a pool?
No, 5732 MacDougall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5732 MacDougall Dr have accessible units?
No, 5732 MacDougall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 MacDougall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5732 MacDougall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5732 MacDougall Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5732 MacDougall Dr has units with air conditioning.

