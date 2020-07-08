5709 Saddleback Circle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace oven

Immaculate home has a ton of updates. Owners invested $ 30K in upgrades this year; granite countertop, kitchen appliances, fencing, interior and exterior painting, new lighting fixtures throughout, new ceiling fans, new doors, ...and more. You must see the inside! The rate is good for two year terms. Owners are taking application for this March and beginning of April move in. No vouchers. No pets. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental history, no eviction. TAR application, ID, 30-day paystubs and $45 fee for each applicant plus a $200 hold deposit.