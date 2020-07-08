All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5709 Saddleback Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5709 Saddleback Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 8:52 AM

5709 Saddleback Circle

5709 Saddleback Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5709 Saddleback Circle, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate home has a ton of updates. Owners invested $ 30K in upgrades this year; granite countertop, kitchen appliances, fencing, interior and exterior painting, new lighting fixtures throughout, new ceiling fans, new doors, ...and more. You must see the inside! The rate is good for two year terms. Owners are taking application for this March and beginning of April move in. No vouchers. No pets. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental history, no eviction. TAR application, ID, 30-day paystubs and $45 fee for each applicant plus a $200 hold deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Saddleback Circle have any available units?
5709 Saddleback Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5709 Saddleback Circle have?
Some of 5709 Saddleback Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Saddleback Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Saddleback Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Saddleback Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Saddleback Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5709 Saddleback Circle offer parking?
No, 5709 Saddleback Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Saddleback Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Saddleback Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Saddleback Circle have a pool?
No, 5709 Saddleback Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Saddleback Circle have accessible units?
No, 5709 Saddleback Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Saddleback Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5709 Saddleback Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Saddleback Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Saddleback Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District