Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5604 Cherilee Ln
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:51 PM

5604 Cherilee Ln

5604 Cherilee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Cherilee Lane, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful 1,385 square foot house, located near Tyson Prepared Foods, Apollo the Greek and WinCo Foods. Coffee shops include Joe's Coffee Shop and Starbucks. Restaurants include Chicken Express, ORO MEX TAQUERIA, and Crispy Chicken & Seafood.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Cherilee Ln have any available units?
5604 Cherilee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5604 Cherilee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Cherilee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Cherilee Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Cherilee Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5604 Cherilee Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5604 Cherilee Ln offers parking.
Does 5604 Cherilee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Cherilee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Cherilee Ln have a pool?
No, 5604 Cherilee Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Cherilee Ln have accessible units?
No, 5604 Cherilee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Cherilee Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Cherilee Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Cherilee Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 Cherilee Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

