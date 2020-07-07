5604 Cherilee Ln

Amenities

garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful 1,385 square foot house, located near Tyson Prepared Foods, Apollo the Greek and WinCo Foods. Coffee shops include Joe's Coffee Shop and Starbucks. Restaurants include Chicken Express, ORO MEX TAQUERIA, and Crispy Chicken & Seafood.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5699070)