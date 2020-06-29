5333 Ammons Street, Haltom City, TX 76117 Browning Heights
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split bedrooms with private master bath. Three living areas in this nicely updated home with a bright sunroom. The sunroom is climate controlled with central heat and air. The sunroom could make a nice playroom or mancave. The home is located just one block from O.H.Stowe Elementary. Easy access to 820 and Express Lanes. Fresh paint inside with granite and backsplash in kitchen installed in January 2020. Shower in master bath installed January 2020 as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5333 Ammons Street have any available units?
5333 Ammons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5333 Ammons Street have?
Some of 5333 Ammons Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Ammons Street currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Ammons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.