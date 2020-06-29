5333 Ammons Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Split bedrooms with private master bath. Three living areas in this nicely updated home with a bright sunroom. The sunroom is climate controlled with central heat and air. The sunroom could make a nice playroom or mancave. The home is located just one block from O.H.Stowe Elementary. Easy access to 820 and Express Lanes.

Fresh paint inside with granite and backsplash in kitchen installed in January 2020. Shower in master bath installed January 2020 as well.