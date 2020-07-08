All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5148 Chessie Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5148 Chessie Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5148 Chessie Circle

5148 Chessie Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Fossil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5148 Chessie Circle, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story Home in walking distance to Haltom High - Lovely 2 story home with all 4 bedrooms upstairs. There are a lot of built in shelves in the living area. Master bath has his and her vanities and sinks. It also has a separate tub and shower. There is updated plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Home comes with ceiling fans and garage opener. Yard is fenced. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE3204492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Chessie Circle have any available units?
5148 Chessie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5148 Chessie Circle have?
Some of 5148 Chessie Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Chessie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Chessie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Chessie Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Chessie Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Chessie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5148 Chessie Circle offers parking.
Does 5148 Chessie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 Chessie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Chessie Circle have a pool?
No, 5148 Chessie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Chessie Circle have accessible units?
No, 5148 Chessie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Chessie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 Chessie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5148 Chessie Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5148 Chessie Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District