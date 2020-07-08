5148 Chessie Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story Home in walking distance to Haltom High - Lovely 2 story home with all 4 bedrooms upstairs. There are a lot of built in shelves in the living area. Master bath has his and her vanities and sinks. It also has a separate tub and shower. There is updated plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Home comes with ceiling fans and garage opener. Yard is fenced. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



