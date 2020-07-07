5113 Herrick Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fb9f8d034 ---- Nice 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit available in Haltom City. Unit C is Downstairs. Ceramic tile throughout property. Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection