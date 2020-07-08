All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4316 Estes Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4316 Estes Park Road
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:42 AM

4316 Estes Park Road

4316 Estes Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Fossil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4316 Estes Park Road, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful home right across from Spicer Elementary School. Three bedrooms Plus a bonus 4th bedroom or home office or 2nd living area. Spacious kitchen with island and large dining area. Plenty of windows thru out. Allergy suffers will love*the laminate floors and ceramic tile thru out the home.* Oversized family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Relaxing master retreat with master ensuite with separate shower and soaking tub. Walk in master closet. Backyard features plenty of room for play. Close to highways, schools, shopping and more.*PERSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MAKE 3X THE RENT TO QUALIFY 5085*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Estes Park Road have any available units?
4316 Estes Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4316 Estes Park Road have?
Some of 4316 Estes Park Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Estes Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Estes Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Estes Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Estes Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4316 Estes Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Estes Park Road offers parking.
Does 4316 Estes Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Estes Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Estes Park Road have a pool?
No, 4316 Estes Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Estes Park Road have accessible units?
No, 4316 Estes Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Estes Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Estes Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 Estes Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 Estes Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District