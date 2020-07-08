4316 Estes Park Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful home right across from Spicer Elementary School. Three bedrooms Plus a bonus 4th bedroom or home office or 2nd living area. Spacious kitchen with island and large dining area. Plenty of windows thru out. Allergy suffers will love*the laminate floors and ceramic tile thru out the home.* Oversized family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Relaxing master retreat with master ensuite with separate shower and soaking tub. Walk in master closet. Backyard features plenty of room for play. Close to highways, schools, shopping and more.*PERSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MAKE 3X THE RENT TO QUALIFY 5085*