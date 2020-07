Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Half a month's rent off! Cute 3 bdrm, one and a half baths in convenient location to shopping, schools & freeway. Neutral colors through out, updated kitchen and baths. Separate utility room. Stainless appliances include gas stove, vent, dishwasher and dbl door fridge with icemaker & water. Washer and dryer provided. Agent and tenant to verify all info especially schools. Call, text or email for application instructions.