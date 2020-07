Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home! This home has been well maintained and is move in ready! It has three bedrooms, one bath, and a one car garage. It has a huge back yard, perfect for playing or relaxing, and a large storage building!

It is very clean and has wonderful wood floors and warm carpet. Make this home your home!