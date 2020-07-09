All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated August 26 2019 at 8:51 AM

2008 Oakwood Forest Drive

2008 Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Oakwood Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home. This home has great closets in all of the bedrooms. Features upstairs game room, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2008 Oakwood Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Oakwood Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

