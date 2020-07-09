2008 Oakwood Forest Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home. This home has great closets in all of the bedrooms. Features upstairs game room, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.