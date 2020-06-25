109 Whitetail Holw

Amenities

Lovely Brick 3/2/2+ Bonus Rm For Rent - SEGUIN, Tx - Property Id: 225466



This is a beautiful brick, three bedroom, two bath, two car garage, + office or formal dining room, brick home in High Country Estates. Located just outside the city limits of Seguin, Texas. Easy commute, with location just off IH123. Lrg. Open kitchen and Open living area. Fireplace. Vaulted ceiling. Walk in Closet. Covered Patio. Fenced back yard. Located on culdesac . Utility room with washer/dryer hookups available. Central a/c and heat. Springs Hill water. GVEC electric. Septic System.



Absolutely No Pets and No Smoking. Single Family Dwelling.



2 yrs minimum work history and positive rental history.

No Pets Allowed



