Guadalupe County, TX
109 Whitetail Holw
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

109 Whitetail Holw

109 Whitetail Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

109 Whitetail Hollow, Guadalupe County, TX 78155

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Brick 3/2/2+ Bonus Rm For Rent - SEGUIN, Tx - Property Id: 225466

This is a beautiful brick, three bedroom, two bath, two car garage, + office or formal dining room, brick home in High Country Estates. Located just outside the city limits of Seguin, Texas. Easy commute, with location just off IH123. Lrg. Open kitchen and Open living area. Fireplace. Vaulted ceiling. Walk in Closet. Covered Patio. Fenced back yard. Located on culdesac . Utility room with washer/dryer hookups available. Central a/c and heat. Springs Hill water. GVEC electric. Septic System.

Absolutely No Pets and No Smoking. Single Family Dwelling.

2 yrs minimum work history and positive rental history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225466
Property Id 225466

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5571293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

