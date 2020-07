Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit internet access internet cafe media room pool table valet service

Authentic. Original. Aura Four44.Aura Four44 apartments celebrate the rich history of Grapevine, TX with an eclectic mix of classic architecture and modern conveniences. it is perfectly positioned for commuting to the Dallas, Fort Worth, DFW International Airport or the surrounding areas, thanks to the future TEX rail station opening across the street. Aura Four44 blends seamlessly in the Grapevine community, from premium amenities just outside your door, to one-of-a-kind shops, galleries, restaurants, and entertainment venues all within walking distance. Your apartment home puts you in the center of a unique and vibrant community.Our one- and two-bedroom apartment homes offer exceptional comfort and must-have amenities in an ideal location.