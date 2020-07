Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard fire pit hot tub

Discover historic living with a modern twist. Whether you crave the activity of an urban address, or appreciate the conveniences of a modern residential community, you'll find yourself at Resort at 925 Main. Located in the center of the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, Grapevine offers a unique collection of cultural and civic activities. Residents of Resort at 925 Main will enjoy ground level retail surrounded by a wide array of restaurants, shopping, galleries and wineries. We invite you to find out how good life can be.