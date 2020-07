Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fresh paint and granite in kitchen! Less than one mile to Grapevine's historic Main street. 1.3 miles to Katie's woods Lake park and boat ramp. 5 miles,10 minutes to DFW Terminal D for International traveler. Low-maintenance yard for the busy executive or retiree. Highly sought Silverlake Elementary for the family.