Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL one story home in sought out area of Grapevine. 4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 baths and a bonus sunroom. Large kitchen with an open concept layout. RELAX and entertain in this backyard oasis with a massive inground hot tub and a stone firepit. This can be your HOME SWEET HOME on a 12 month or 24 month lease.

Spa cleaning and yard maintenance covered in monthly rent of 2600 per month