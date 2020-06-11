5203 Fairmount Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story home next door to Glade Landing Park. Master on 1st floor. All other bedrooms upstairs! Easy care backyard with large patio and lots of shade trees. Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Sorry no smoking inside property. Pets on a case by case basis. App fee & security deposit MUST be submitted with application to begin verification. See Rental Application at TransactionDesk.