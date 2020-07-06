4801 Glenbrook Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

This beautiful 2-story home in Grapevine on a corner lot boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. You will love the light and bright feel of this home, with lots of windows and 2-inch wood shutters throughout. The Master bedroom is on the first floor, and there is a large bonus room with built-ins upstairs. Lots of living space! Ceramic tile, wood laminate and carpet. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Close to shopping, movie theater and restaurants; easy access to Hwy. 360, 121, 114 & DFW Airport.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. No cats; maximum 2 dogs under 40lbs, No aggressive breeds allowed. Pet deposit of $500 plus $250 for second pet.