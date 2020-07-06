All apartments in Grapevine
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
4801 Glenbrook Drive
4801 Glenbrook Drive

Location

4801 Glenbrook Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Glade Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story home in Grapevine on a corner lot boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. You will love the light and bright feel of this home, with lots of windows and 2-inch wood shutters throughout. The Master bedroom is on the first floor, and there is a large bonus room with built-ins upstairs. Lots of living space! Ceramic tile, wood laminate and carpet. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Close to shopping, movie theater and restaurants; easy access to Hwy. 360, 121, 114 & DFW Airport.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. No cats; maximum 2 dogs under 40lbs, No aggressive breeds allowed. Pet deposit of $500 plus $250 for second pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

