4502 Westchase Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Centrally located between Dallas & Ft. Worth on the west side of DFW International Airport. Open & bright floor plan features two spacious living areas, updated kitchen & master bath, laminate & tile flooring - no carpet anywhere! Established neighborhood on a cul-de-sac and easy walking distance to elementary school. Kitchen has granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage with extra storage. Peaceful back yard with large covered flagstone patio and open patio. Landlord will allow one small dog with refundable pet deposit.