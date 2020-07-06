All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:00 PM

4502 Westchase Circle

4502 Westchase Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Westchase Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051
Glade Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Centrally located between Dallas & Ft. Worth on the west side of DFW International Airport. Open & bright floor plan features two spacious living areas, updated kitchen & master bath, laminate & tile flooring - no carpet anywhere! Established neighborhood on a cul-de-sac and easy walking distance to elementary school. Kitchen has granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage with extra storage. Peaceful back yard with large covered flagstone patio and open patio. Landlord will allow one small dog with refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Westchase Circle have any available units?
4502 Westchase Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 Westchase Circle have?
Some of 4502 Westchase Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Westchase Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Westchase Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Westchase Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 Westchase Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4502 Westchase Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Westchase Circle offers parking.
Does 4502 Westchase Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Westchase Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Westchase Circle have a pool?
No, 4502 Westchase Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Westchase Circle have accessible units?
No, 4502 Westchase Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Westchase Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 Westchase Circle has units with dishwashers.

