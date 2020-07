Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home on corner lot in Southlake Carroll ISD. Updates include granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious family room with raised ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Master bath features dual sinks and his and hers closets. Large covered patio and storage building in the backyard. Great neighborhood, right off Kimball, close to 114, restaurants and shopping. Available for immediate move in!