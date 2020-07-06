2820 Mesa Verde Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous one story with Southlake Carroll schools.This home has all the bells and whistles including a large backyard!Home has been completely updated.Kitchen is gorgeous with all SS appliances including fridge, granite,gas cooking and plenty of room to entertain.Living room,kitchen and breakfast area are opened up.You will find 3 good sized rooms with generous closets.Both baths have been completely updated.Home also has a reverse osmosis system in the kitchen,air purifier and water softener for the whole house and a monitored security system. Landlord will maintain flower beds and filters.Don't let this beauty slip away.This is your opportunity!Don't miss out!Pets-case on by case basis.