Grapevine, TX
2820 Mesa Verde Trail
Last updated July 29 2019 at 6:53 AM

2820 Mesa Verde Trail

2820 Mesa Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Grapevine
Location

2820 Mesa Verde Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous one story with Southlake Carroll schools.This home has all the bells and whistles including a large backyard!Home has been completely updated.Kitchen is gorgeous with all SS appliances including fridge, granite,gas cooking and plenty of room to entertain.Living room,kitchen and breakfast area are opened up.You will find 3 good sized rooms with generous closets.Both baths have been completely updated.Home also has a reverse osmosis system in the kitchen,air purifier and water softener for the whole house and a monitored security system. Landlord will maintain flower beds and filters.Don't let this beauty slip away.This is your opportunity!Don't miss out!Pets-case on by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Mesa Verde Trail have any available units?
2820 Mesa Verde Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Mesa Verde Trail have?
Some of 2820 Mesa Verde Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Mesa Verde Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Mesa Verde Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Mesa Verde Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Mesa Verde Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Mesa Verde Trail offer parking?
No, 2820 Mesa Verde Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2820 Mesa Verde Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Mesa Verde Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Mesa Verde Trail have a pool?
No, 2820 Mesa Verde Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Mesa Verde Trail have accessible units?
No, 2820 Mesa Verde Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Mesa Verde Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Mesa Verde Trail has units with dishwashers.

