2704 Brittany Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym ceiling fan fireplace

Executive Family Home! In one of the best areas of Grapevine you have this 5 bedroom, 3.1 bath home where there is room for everyone. Double door entry to professional study off foyer. Two living and two eating areas downstairs. Granite counters in kitchen plus double oven and convenient center island. Awesome covered outdoor living area with fireplace, grill and refrigerator. Upstairs find all bedrooms. Master is truly oversized with direct access to 5th bedroom...could be nursery, sitting room or exercise room. Ample storage, ceiling fans, lush landscape. This is now vacant and move in ready