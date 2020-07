Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location. Big open floorplan with 4 bedrooms. The private master is split from the secondary bedrooms. Hardwoods in family room & tile in wet areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Granite & stainless appliances in the galley kitchen. Beautifully landscaped extra big yard that offers an oversize back patio with a pergola. Great location for the airport, schools, restaurants & shopping. Air Conditioner Was Replaced In 2017. Shows well. Come take a look.