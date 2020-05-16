2621 Eagle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

FOR LEASE- Toll Brothers Townhome backing up to the signature 4th hole of the Cowboys Golf Club in Linkside at Grapevine. Gated Community! Fantastic Views of 4th Green from Living Room, Kitchen, Study, and Master Bedroom. Great Floor Plan: 3 bedrooms, Study, 2.5 baths, Formal Dining Space, Upstairs Game Room, and 2-car garage! Nice Upgrades: Hardwoods, Extensive Crown Molding, New Carpet, Wrought Iron Balusters, and MORE! Gourmet Island Kitchen w Granite Ctops, Tumbled Stone Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Apps! Upgraded Master Bedroom . Enjoy Morning Coffee or an evening Glass of Wine overlooking the golf course from your Private Balcony. Easy access to highways. Very close to shopping and DFW Airport.