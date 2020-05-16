All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:55 AM

2621 Eagle Drive

2621 Eagle Drive
Location

2621 Eagle Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
FOR LEASE- Toll Brothers Townhome backing up to the signature 4th hole of the Cowboys Golf Club in Linkside at Grapevine. Gated Community! Fantastic Views of 4th Green from Living Room, Kitchen, Study, and Master Bedroom. Great Floor Plan: 3 bedrooms, Study, 2.5 baths, Formal Dining Space, Upstairs Game Room, and 2-car garage! Nice Upgrades: Hardwoods, Extensive Crown Molding, New Carpet, Wrought Iron Balusters, and MORE! Gourmet Island Kitchen w Granite Ctops, Tumbled Stone Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Apps! Upgraded Master Bedroom . Enjoy Morning Coffee or an evening Glass of Wine overlooking the golf course from your Private Balcony. Easy access to highways. Very close to shopping and DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Eagle Drive have any available units?
2621 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 2621 Eagle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2621 Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 2621 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 2621 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.

