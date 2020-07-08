2617 Tanglewood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Forward questions to owner LA, Selene McClure. Great neighborhood in Grapevine-Colleyville Schools(GCISD). Lovely home, Great size fenced backyard for kids, parties or pets. Covered Patio! Large 4th Bedroom w built ins. Black on black appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Granite in master bathroom. Wood plank floors in living area, tile in hallways and plank in bedrooms (pictures not updated for bedroom floors). Tenant pays utilities and yard. V. good credit only. *FRIDGE can be provided if needed* AVAILABLE from JUNE 8th 2020