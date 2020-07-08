All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2617 Tanglewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2617 Tanglewood Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:49 AM

2617 Tanglewood Drive

2617 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2617 Tanglewood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Oak Creek Estates Grapevine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Forward questions to owner LA, Selene McClure. Great neighborhood in Grapevine-Colleyville Schools(GCISD). Lovely home, Great size fenced backyard for kids, parties or pets. Covered Patio! Large 4th Bedroom w built ins. Black on black appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Granite in master bathroom. Wood plank floors in living area, tile in hallways and plank in bedrooms (pictures not updated for bedroom floors). Tenant pays utilities and yard. V. good credit only. *FRIDGE can be provided if needed* AVAILABLE from JUNE 8th 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
2617 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 2617 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Tanglewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 Tanglewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly Apartments
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary