All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2512 High Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2512 High Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

2512 High Drive

2512 High Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2512 High Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House 10-5 Feb 1st & 2nd. Vacant Jan 26. Cute lake cottage with boat or rv parking on large treed lot. Walk to Lakeview Park with boat launching, swimming & nature trails that lead to Meadowmere Park. Hop on bike trails at Kimball that leads to parks, sport fields & Scotts Marina. Open concept living dining with vaulted ceiling, loft study, wood floors, builtins in breakfast room. Kitchen has breakfast bar, gas range, microwave, pantry & slate floors leading into mud room with access to backdoor & garage door. French doors off master lead to 12 ft deck, covered front porch, 5 ton AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 High Drive have any available units?
2512 High Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 High Drive have?
Some of 2512 High Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 High Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 High Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 High Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 High Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2512 High Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 High Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 High Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 High Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 High Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 High Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 High Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 High Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 High Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 High Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary