2512 High Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open House 10-5 Feb 1st & 2nd. Vacant Jan 26. Cute lake cottage with boat or rv parking on large treed lot. Walk to Lakeview Park with boat launching, swimming & nature trails that lead to Meadowmere Park. Hop on bike trails at Kimball that leads to parks, sport fields & Scotts Marina. Open concept living dining with vaulted ceiling, loft study, wood floors, builtins in breakfast room. Kitchen has breakfast bar, gas range, microwave, pantry & slate floors leading into mud room with access to backdoor & garage door. French doors off master lead to 12 ft deck, covered front porch, 5 ton AC.