2205 Pecos Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Excellent opportunity to rent in the highly desirable neighborhood of La Paloma Est. Just a stones throw to the walk & bike trails, Dove Elementary, & Dove Park (pool, playgrounds, tennis courts, sprayground, 3 pavilions....). Features recent bath updates, all windows replaced in 2019. Super clean & well cared for rental. $50 ea to pull credit, bkgd, etc. Pets on case by case basis. Landlord in process of replacing kitchen countertops to quartz & updating master bath shower & commode area! Pls call listing agent before writing offer. Past rental history, credit, background & references will be checked. Refrig is included but not warranted. Also included: Programmable thermo & countertop microwave.