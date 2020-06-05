2205 Pecos Drive

Amenities
Excellent opportunity to rent in the highly desirable neighborhood of La Paloma Est. Just a stones throw to the walk & bike trails, Dove Elementary, & Dove Park (pool, playgrounds, tennis courts, sprayground, 3 pavilions....). Features recent bath updates, all windows replaced in 2019. Super clean & well cared for rental. $50 ea to pull credit, bkgd, etc. Pets on case by case basis. Landlord in process of replacing kitchen countertops to quartz & updating master bath shower & commode area! Pls call listing agent before writing offer. Past rental history, credit, background & references will be checked. Refrig is included but not warranted. Also included: Programmable thermo & countertop microwave.