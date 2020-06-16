1981 Shorewood Drive

Amenities

NO APPLICATION FEE. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. This low maintenance condo in Grapevine is a prime location close to schools, shopping and dining. Fully remodeled, large living area with a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, kitchen and dining to the side. Kitchen has well kept appliances and comes with refrigerator. Updated flooring downstairs with easy to clean wood looking laminate. The half bath downstairs is perfect for guests to use with the washer & dryer in a closet which stays with the unit. Bedrooms also have laminate flooring with no carpet except on the stairs that was replaced in 2019. The patio is fenced in and leads to the detached garage.