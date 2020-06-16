All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:35 AM

1981 Shorewood Drive

1981 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1981 Shorewood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Shorewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NO APPLICATION FEE. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. This low maintenance condo in Grapevine is a prime location close to schools, shopping and dining. Fully remodeled, large living area with a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, kitchen and dining to the side. Kitchen has well kept appliances and comes with refrigerator. Updated flooring downstairs with easy to clean wood looking laminate. The half bath downstairs is perfect for guests to use with the washer & dryer in a closet which stays with the unit. Bedrooms also have laminate flooring with no carpet except on the stairs that was replaced in 2019. The patio is fenced in and leads to the detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
1981 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1981 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 1981 Shorewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1981 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1981 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1981 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1981 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1981 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1981 Shorewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1981 Shorewood Drive has a pool.
Does 1981 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1981 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1981 Shorewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

