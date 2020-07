Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wonderful single story home conveniently located in sought after Colleyville-Grapevine ISD and Saybrooke community. High ceiling, lots of windows, light and bright, great open floor plan, split bedrooms, many upgrades such as new carpet, new dish washer and new gas cook top, granite tile floor... It is close to shopping, easy access to high ways and DFW airport.